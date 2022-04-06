Arsenal and Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Nunez has had an impressive season for Benfica, managing 28 goals in 33 games this season.

According to journalist Cesar Luis Melor, in the tweet below, the forward is likely to leave Benfica this summer.

? ?? Darwin Núñez, striker with 28 goals in 33 matches this season, is likely to leave Benfica.

*?? Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United, Atlético Madrid and Barcelona have asked to the ?? club for his situation.

*?? To sell him, they pretend €80M. — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) April 6, 2022

The tweet continues to state that Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have all expressed their interest in the striker, who would cost around €80m.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal in particular could be desperate to bring in a striker this summer, whether it’s Nunez or another target.

Manchester United look set to lose Edinson Cavani in the summer due to his contract expiring, and rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club have been reported by TEAMtalk recently.

Arsenal are also set to lose two strikers, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both yet to sign new deals, with their current contracts ending in June.

Playing in the Champions League may be a deciding factor in who Nunez decides to join this summer, and with Manchester United sitting in seventh place, it could rule them out of the running for the Uruguayan.