Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Scottish youngster Luke Graham, who currently plays for Dundee.

Graham is a centre-back who is yet to feature for Dundee’s first team, and is currently on trial at Sheffield United.

According to The Courier, Arsenal have recently sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old defender, who is also attracting the interest of Celtic and Rangers.

Graham is a left-footed centre-back, and Arsenal could be looking to replicate a pathway that current defender William Saliba is taking.

Arsenal signed Saliba as a youngster, and he was loaned out to three different teams without making a league appearance for the club. Saliba is now performing well for Marseille and could return to Arsenal in the summer, with a view to playing first-team football.

Graham would be extremely unlikely to break into the Arsenal first-team at such a young age, especially considering he’s yet to play for Dundee at senior level.

Bringing in the 18-year-old and loaning him out for a few years could be the right idea for Arsenal to allow him to gain some experience.

