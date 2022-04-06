Arsenal are keeping tabs on Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, who could leave the club in the near future.

Konsa has been a regular in Aston Villa’s side this season, but could be sold this summer as Steven Gerrard continues his rebuild of the Midlands club.

According to Football Insider, Gerrard has told Konsa he will listen to offers for him, and the report lists Arsenal as one of those who could be interested in the 24-year-old.

Gerrard is expected to spend £150m on new signings this summer, and Konsa could be one of those to make way for a new recruit.

Arsenal currently have Gabriel and Ben White as their centre-back pairing, but have little cover in this area. Holding is the only other first-team centre-back at the club, with Pablo Mari and William Saliba out on loan.

Although both Mari and Saliba could return to the first team this summer, signing Konsa will allow Arsenal to give the pair more first-team experience elsewhere, with the Aston Villa defender providing cover for White and Gabriel.

However, if Konsa is looking to continue playing first-team football, then Arsenal might not be the right club for him.