Former Arsenal star sends message to Piers Morgan after rant against Mikel Arteta decision

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Former Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has sent a tweet in response to Piers Morgan after the celebrity Gooner’s rant against Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal were surprisingly beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace on Monday night, ending their strong recent run of form and making the top four race a little more open again after Arteta’s side had started to look like the clear favourites to finish in the Champions League places.

Morgan made it clear he felt Arteta got it badly wrong by letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave for Barcelona in January, but Ceballos has responded by sticking up for his former manager.

See below as Ceballos, now back at Real Madrid after two years on loan at the Emirates Stadium, backed Arteta to get it right in the long run…

More Stories / Latest News
Revealed: Liverpool closing in on THREE exciting signings, announcements imminent
Premier League star interested in holding talks with transfer suitors Manchester United
Glenn Hoddle makes Karim Benzema claim ahead of Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Ceballos never quite found his best form in an Arsenal shirt, but it seems clear that Arteta still had a positive impact on him.

The 25-year-old was originally brought to north London by previous manager Unai Emery, but he played his part as Arteta helped the Gunners win the FA Cup in the 2019/20 season.

More Stories Dani Ceballos Mikel Arteta Piers Morgan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.