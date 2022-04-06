Former Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has sent a tweet in response to Piers Morgan after the celebrity Gooner’s rant against Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal were surprisingly beaten 3-0 by Crystal Palace on Monday night, ending their strong recent run of form and making the top four race a little more open again after Arteta’s side had started to look like the clear favourites to finish in the Champions League places.

Morgan made it clear he felt Arteta got it badly wrong by letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave for Barcelona in January, but Ceballos has responded by sticking up for his former manager.

See below as Ceballos, now back at Real Madrid after two years on loan at the Emirates Stadium, backed Arteta to get it right in the long run…

Amigo déjenle trabajar es muy top. Además llevará al Arsenal a donde se merece. Paciencia ???? https://t.co/qLVcd6QEUO — Daniel Ceballos (@DaniCeballos46) April 5, 2022

Ceballos never quite found his best form in an Arsenal shirt, but it seems clear that Arteta still had a positive impact on him.

The 25-year-old was originally brought to north London by previous manager Unai Emery, but he played his part as Arteta helped the Gunners win the FA Cup in the 2019/20 season.