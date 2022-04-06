Arsenal are showing their interest in OGC Nice striker Amine Gouiri.

Gouiri has managed 17 goal involvements for Nice this season and has began to impress a host of clubs around Europe.

According to CalcioMercato, Arsenal are interested in the 22-year-old, with AC Milan and Sevilla also tracking the young forward.

Gouiri is an out and out striker and could be high on the shopping list of Mikel Arteta.

With Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both out of contract in the summer, and yet to sign new deals, Arteta will be desperate to bring in at least one striker.

Lacazette has only managed two non-penalty goals in the league this season, so even if he was to sign an extension, a long-term goal scorer could still be a priority for the North London club.

Gouiri fits into the recruitment philosophy that we’ve seen from Arsenal in recent years. Arteta and Edu seem to be targeting younger players for the future, rather than signing ready-made players with little sell-on value.

The likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel, and Martin Odegaard have their whole career ahead of them and can either help guide Arsenal to where they want to be, or be sold on for a profit in the future.