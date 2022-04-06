Arsenal transfer target Victor Osimhen would reject the club if Manchester United are a possibility.

Osimhen has impressed since joining Napoli, scoring 25 goals in 55 games. The Nigerian has also managed 10 goals in 20 games for his country, and a move to the Premier League could be on the table.

According to Corriere dello Sport journalist Antonio Giordano (via TEAMtalk), Arsenal and Manchester United have been showing an interest in the 23-year-old.

However, Osimhen could favour the Manchester club, rather than a move to London.

“Meanwhile, Arsenal never stopped following him and, surprisingly, Manchester United. In the personal imagination of a 23-year-old player, United are a temptation and if the Red Devils reach certain figures, history teaches us those certain operations must be done,” said Giordano.

Understandably, the size of Manchester United is an attraction to a player like Osimhen. Although, the lack of European football could deter the Nigerian striker.

Osimhen has played in Europe for three consecutive years with Lille and Napoli, so has got a taste of playing against the best on the continent.

United may still qualify for the Champions League, but the recent form of the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham could make it difficult for the Manchester club.