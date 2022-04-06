Arsenal have been urged not to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha by former player Emmanuel Petit.

Crystal Palace will reportedly listen to offers for their star winger, according to the Daily Mail.

Although a regular in the Palace side, their recruitment model has been to sign young players in recent times, and they have faith in the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise to continue to perform.

According to Emmanuel Petit, Arsenal shouldn’t sign Zaha to avoid halting the progress of their current crop of youngsters.

“Of course, he would fit in well at Arsenal. But my question would be, what do you do with Gabriel Martinelli? Martinelli has been very good since his injury and he’s following in the same footsteps of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka,” said Petit, as relayed by the Daily Mail.

Although the progress of Martinelli is important, Arsenal will still need squad depth, especially if they qualify for Europe this season.

Arsenal’s priority can’t be progressing their youngsters and has to be focused on the bigger picture. If Zaha can come in and rival Martinelli for his starting spot, this would only benefit the team.

Martinelli shouldn’t get comfortable in the team, and having an experienced player like Zaha breathing down his neck will be motivation to improve.