Tottenham forward Steven Bergwijn is reportedly still expected to leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Netherlands international hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in his time in north London, and it seems the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo earlier on this season has been key in unsettling him.

It seems less clear that Antonio Conte has Bergwijn in his plans, and he remains a transfer target for Ajax ahead of the summer.

“Ajax are still interested in him. They wanted him in January. It was a long negotiation,” Romano said on his podcast.

“Then everything changed but they are still thinking about Bergwijn for the summer.”

Tottenham signed Bergwijn for £27million but would probably end up losing him for less than that if he were to move on.