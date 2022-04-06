Arsenal make surprise transfer U-turn over potential Premier League transfer raid

Arsenal have reportedly made a surprise change of plans on the hunt for a new striker this summer, with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin supposedly no longer a priority.

The Gunners urgently need to strengthen in attack, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving a major gap to fill after moving to Barcelona in January, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will both be out of contract at the end of the season.

Calvert-Lewin has impressed at Everton and looks like he could do a job for a bigger club like Arsenal, but they may have other targets in mind now as the Telegraph claim their interest in the England international has now cooled.

Arsenal fans will hope some other exciting alternatives are being looked at, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if there were superior options out there in Europe who might even cost less money.

Everton would surely ask for big money to let Calvert-Lewin to go a Premier League rival, and Arsenal might also think twice about paying too much for a player who has had his issues staying fit this season.