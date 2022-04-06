Real Madrid will listen to offers for Chelsea transfer target

Real Madrid will listen to offers for out-of-favour forward Eden Hazard this summer.

The Spanish giants are keen to secure a loan deal for the Belgian, with the belief that a successful spell away from the club may help them recoup a larger transfer fee, and make the former-Chelsea man easier to offload come the summer of 2023, according to Diario AS.

Hazard has struggled following his £90m move to the Spanish capital and has only featured in 47 league matches across three seasons with the Galacticos, having been plagued by injury throughout. Hazard was ruled-out for the majority of the remainder of the season this week, as he requires surgery on his ankle, according to Metro.

The 31-year old is currently one of Madrid’s highest earners, with Los Blancos optimistic that his new side will pay at least half his wages. Given his injury history, Madrid feel it is unrealistic for Hazard to be sold this summer, but believe a loan move away may help the player regain both fitness and form, and with the World Cup just around the corner, Hazard will be just as keen to get back to his best.

? Real Madrid want to loan out Eden Hazard this summer, so that they have a better chance of selling him for a bigger fee in 2023. (Source: @diarioas) pic.twitter.com/P4ORayhidL — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 5, 2022

A number of Premier League sides have expressed interest in the former PFA Player of the Year, most prominently, sparking rumours of a romantic return to Stamford Bridge from Goal in recent times.

Hazard spent seven years with Chelsea, between 2012 and 2019, winning almost everything with the west-London club, including the hearts of the fans, establishing himself as a club legend. While Chelsea are currently well-stocked in the forward positions, the nostalgia alone could make this move a favourite amongst the fans.

Newcastle are another side on red alert, and Eddie Howe will more than likely have the cash to spend. With the Belgian’s deal expiring in the summer of 2024, it’s now or never for Madrid if they are to recoup some of the many millions spent on the winger.