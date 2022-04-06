Confirmed Chelsea vs. Real Madrid lineups: Havertz, Benzema start, no Lukaku or Werner

Chelsea is set for their biggest game of the season so far.

The Blues, led by German manager Thomas Tuchel, is preparing to host Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in a tense Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday evening.

Looking to bounce back to winning ways following an abysmal showing against Premier League strugglers Brentford last weekend, the Blues, who were thumped 4-1 by the Bees, will know that a repeat display on Wednesday would see Los Blancos run riot.

MORE: Manchester United finally set to appoint permanent manager

Ahead of what is going to be an electric night in the country’s capital, both Tuchel and managerial counterpart Ancelotti have named their starting lineups.

Tuchel has opted to go for Germany international Kai Havertz up front, with no room for either Timo Werner or Romelu Lukaku.

Elsewhere, Ancelotti has chosen to field a familiar starting 11 that will see veteran striker and Last 16 hat-trick hero Karim Benzema lead Los Blancos’ attacking line.