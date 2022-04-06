Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal will have to pay up to €80million if they want to lure Lautaro Martinez from Milan to London.

That’s according to Calciomercato, who claims the Argentinian could be on his way to the Premier League to bolster the attacks of one of the North London sides next season.

Inter Milan currently have some financial troubles and wants to open a winning cycle by self-financing, with no player in the squad considered safe. The Nerazzurri sold Romelu Lukakau and Achraf Hakimi last summer and could do the same with their Argentine striker in the upcoming window.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte worked with the number ten last season, where he struck up a brilliant partnership with Lukaku, scoring 19 goals with a further 11 assists.

Conte took the job in North London on the understanding that there would be money available to improve his squad and securing top four would go a long way toward that, with Calciomercato explaining that the manager has asked sporting director Fabio Paratici to deliver this signing.

Calciomercato states that the deal hinges on Harry Kane. The England captain was involved in a long-running transfer saga linking him to Manchester City last season and is reportedly a target for the Red half of Manchester. Should Kane depart, a deal for Martinez would seem ever more likely.

As for Arsenal, they could be looking for a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette should the Frenchman fail to renew his contract before the summer. Martinez would be a good replacement for the departing striker, as the 24-year-old has similar qualities that Arteta seems to like.

Martinez’s future seems to hinge on many variables, but should the striker leave Inter, North London could be his destination.