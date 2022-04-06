Liverpool and West Ham may reportedly have been given some hope of sealing the transfer of Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma.
The Netherlands international has impressed a great deal in his time in La Liga, but it seems he’d be keen on a move back to English football at some point, having enjoyed his time in a spell at Bournemouth earlier in his career.
Danjuma played for the Cherries between 2019 and 2021, and he now says he loved the atmosphere in England, strongly hinting at possibly looking to come back here at some point in the future.
“I 100% enjoyed my time in England. Looking back now I no way appreciated it as much as I should have done when I lived there,” he told 90min.
“For me, it’s just such a nice country to live in and I’m fluent in the language so that helps as well! I’m trying my best at Spanish as well. I’ve got family that still lives in England.
“In terms of the Premier League, it’s indescribable. The thing I will never forget in the Premier League is the fans. If you just walk into the stadium you cannot replicate the feeling of a Premier League game elsewhere in the world, it’s different.
“So in that regard you are always going to miss a bit of England. If I’m returning one day, I guess that’s up to the way I perform and what the future holds for me.”
Danjuma quotes a transfer boost for Liverpool and West Ham?
Danjuma’s quotes come following transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Liverpool and West Ham, both of whom will surely take note of his comments here.
Liverpool have been linked with the 25-year-old as one of a number of options in attack, according to Football Insider, who also claim Jarrod Bowen is on the Reds’ r radar, which makes sense amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future.
For West Ham, Danjuma could also be a good option if Bowen were to leave for someone like Liverpool, as the in-form wide-man could help replace him.
The Hammers were linked with Danjuma by Calciomercato earlier this season, and though Liverpool are clearly the bigger name, it’s also a good time to be moving to the London Stadium after the club’s huge improvement under Moyes.