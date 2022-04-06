Liverpool and West Ham may reportedly have been given some hope of sealing the transfer of Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma.

The Netherlands international has impressed a great deal in his time in La Liga, but it seems he’d be keen on a move back to English football at some point, having enjoyed his time in a spell at Bournemouth earlier in his career.

Danjuma played for the Cherries between 2019 and 2021, and he now says he loved the atmosphere in England, strongly hinting at possibly looking to come back here at some point in the future.

“I 100% enjoyed my time in England. Looking back now I no way appreciated it as much as I should have done when I lived there,” he told 90min.

Danjuma quotes a transfer boost for Liverpool and West Ham?

Danjuma’s quotes come following transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Liverpool and West Ham, both of whom will surely take note of his comments here.

Liverpool have been linked with the 25-year-old as one of a number of options in attack, according to Football Insider, who also claim Jarrod Bowen is on the Reds’ r radar, which makes sense amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future.

For West Ham, Danjuma could also be a good option if Bowen were to leave for someone like Liverpool, as the in-form wide-man could help replace him.

The Hammers were linked with Danjuma by Calciomercato earlier this season, and though Liverpool are clearly the bigger name, it’s also a good time to be moving to the London Stadium after the club’s huge improvement under Moyes.