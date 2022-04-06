Man United in running to seal £60m transfer as PL rivals may have missed their chance

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs in the running to seal the transfer of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Uruguay international has really caught the eye this season, with the likes of West Ham and Newcastle attempting to land him in January, according to the Telegraph.

The report adds, however, that those clubs have probably missed their chance to snap up Nunez, with bigger names like Man Utd and Atletico Madrid now looking the main runners in the race for his signature.

Nunez looks like exactly what United need up front after a difficult season, and could end up being a bargain for £60million, which the Telegraph claim he could cost.

The 22-year-old showed flashes of his quality as Benfica lost 3-1 to Liverpool last night, and it’s clear that he has the potential to improve even further as he approaches his peak years.

Nunez would surely also benefit from having better players around him, as he could really thrive with the opportunity to link up with players like Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo will also be turning 38 next season, so surely cannot keep on playing every game, meaning Nunez could have the opportunity to be the long-term replacement for the Portugal international.