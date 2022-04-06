Newcastle United have reportedly made a late approach to attempt to seal the transfer of Liverpool striker Divock Origi.

According to Calciomercato, the Magpies have been keen to win the race for the Belgium international’s signature, and tried a last-ditch offer to try to hijack his prospective move to AC Milan.

It seems, however, that Origi has chosen the San Siro over St James’ Park, with the player now preparing to leave Liverpool once his contract with the Reds expires this summer.

Liverpool fans will be disappointed to see this cult hero leaving Anfield after his great role as a super-sub in some big games, but at least he’s moving abroad rather than to a Premier League rival.

It’s a blow for Newcastle, who will want to continue to sign big names in the transfer market after a successful January under their new Saudi owners.

NUFC brought in Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes, and one imagines Origi could have been another who’d make a good impact in Eddie Howe’s side.