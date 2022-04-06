Everton boss Lampard blasts “short-straw” fixture schedule ahead of Burnley clash

Everton manager Frank Lampard has expressed his discontent with “incredible” upcoming fixture schedule ahead of Wednesday night’s relegation six-pointer against Burnley.

“I don’t know how, but we’ve managed to be asked to play three games from Sunday, to Wednesday evening, to Saturday morning,” he said, as per the video clip below.

Lampard claimed “we’ve got the short straw this week” when assessing his side’s upcoming run of Premier League fixtures, questioning the league’s decision to pencil Everton in as a 12:30 kick-off for their fixture against Manchester United on Saturday (April 9th) following their solo midweek fixture tonight. “It could have easily been Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday, or Sunday, but not 12:30 kick-off”, argued Lampard.

“I have to take that into consideration in terms of fitness and freshness of the players”.

Lampard’s side currently boasts the third-worst form in the league across the last six fixtures, winning just one and losing five, and have picked up just one point away from home in their previous six, and will be looking for a change of form this evening against a resilient Burnley side at Turf Moor.

Everton currently sit just three points above the drop but have two games in hand over Watford, who sit directly below them.

Everton will be without Michael Keane and Allan, who both miss out on the trip to Lancashire through suspension, with Lampard also confirming that “Nathan Patterson will be out for a certain period of time” as he is to see a specialist about his ankle. Yerry Mina, Donny Van De Beek, and Andros Townsend will also miss out due to injury.

Returning to the squad, Lampard will have Fabian Delph at his disposal as well as Seamus Coleman, returning from illness.

Meanwhile, Burnley will be without captain, Ben Mee for a fourth successive game due to a knee problem, but will see a return of Nathan Collins for the relegation clash.