Liverpool FC are reportedly closing in on the signings of three exciting young players, including Fulham forward Fabio Carvalho.

The Reds have agreed deals for Carvalho, along with teenage duo Ben Doak and Trent Kone-Doherty, with all three players expected to be announced soon, according to a report from Football Insider.

Liverpool came close to signing Carvalho in January, and it was always expected that the Merseyside giants would work on getting a deal done again ahead of the summer.

Carvalho has also been linked with Chelsea, but Jurgen Klopp always sounded confident of bringing the Portuguese-born England youth international to Anfield.

“We are still interested – it would be crazy if we were not,” said Klopp in February.

“It was late, the window closed, it did not work out. We’ll see what happens.”

Liverpool have also struck deals to sign Doak from Celtic, and Kone-Doherty from Derry City.

The duo, who are 16 and 15, respectively, are clearly some way away from being involved in the club’s first-team, but they look like smart purchases for the future.