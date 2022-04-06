“Fantastic” Leicester City star tipped to join big six club amid Arsenal links

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has praised James Maddison for his performance against his old club on Saturday and has tipped the Leicester man to earn a transfer to a big six side in the future, with Arsenal said to be interested.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Chadwick stated that he expects the 26-year-old to still have a big career with the England national team and earn a transfer to a big six side if he plays as he did on Saturday more often.

When speaking about the Leicester midfielder, the former United man stated: “James Maddison impressed me. For me, without a doubt, he’s a player who has the talent to move to a bigger club.

“You could see at the weekend what a talent he is, he finds fantastic positions between the lines, and he sees the passes before anyone else does. He has fantastic technique, delivery from set plays, he’s got the intelligence to know where to be on the pitch, playing one touch or two touch.

“I think if he’d broken onto the scene more like five or six years ago he’d be a regular in the England squad, and it’s more about the embarrassment of riches that England have in that position now, with the likes of Jack Grealish, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, and even Conor Gallagher this season as well.

“Still, if he performs consistently as he did at the weekend, he’ll have interest in him, both from England and from bigger clubs. I think he’s a huge talent and I think he’ll have a fantastic career, most likely at a top four or top six club, if Leicester don’t get there themselves in the coming years.”

Maddison was reported to be an underdog target for La Liga giants Real Madrid yesterday, in case they fail to land the other targets they have placed ahead of the Englishman, but the midfielder also has interest from Arsenal.

Although there are no clubs in the world bigger than Los Blancos, it seems customary for English players to stay in the Premier League because frankly, they do not have to go anywhere else and Arsenal could be a good fit for the 26-year-old.

Maddison would fit in nicely to one of the three positions behind the striker in the Gunner’s 4-2-3-1 formation. Although best in the position Odegaard currently occupies, his shooting and passing abilities could see him deployed off the left as well. Arteta could also take a chance on him beside Thomas Partey but that would most likely dampen his attacking output.

Arteta could possibly switch to a 4-3-3 next season and play with Maddison and Odegaard as advanced eights in front of Partey in the six, which could work nicely for the Gunners if they could get their defensive shape right in that system.

Maddison has scored 13 goals with a further eight assists this season for Leicester City and will be pushing for a place on the plane to Qatar between now and the end of the season.

After that, we could possibly see him in one of the top six’s shirts from next season onwards.