Liverpool are reportedly confident of sealing the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde this summer.

The Uruguay international is being talked up as a top target for Liverpool, with Todo Fichajes stating that the Reds are confident they can lure him to Anfield on a big-money contract with the promise of a key role in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team.

Valverde has shone at the Bernabeu and one imagines Real won’t be too keen to let him go, with Todo Fichajes stating that he will likely cost as much as €100million, even if Liverpool are hoping to try their luck with an offer of more like €80m.

Klopp could do well to invest big money in a top young midfield player to come in as a long-term replacement for the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, who aren’t getting any younger.

At 23, Valverde is a perfect age and looks like he could be arriving at Liverpool just as he approaches his peak years.

LFC are surely an attractive prospect for someone like Valverde, who might realistically have a better chance of winning the Champions League on Merseyside instead of the Spanish capital.