Liverpool confident of signing 23-year-old on mega contract, €80m bid prepared but €100m needed

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are reportedly confident of sealing the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde this summer.

The Uruguay international is being talked up as a top target for Liverpool, with Todo Fichajes stating that the Reds are confident they can lure him to Anfield on a big-money contract with the promise of a key role in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team.

Valverde has shone at the Bernabeu and one imagines Real won’t be too keen to let him go, with Todo Fichajes stating that he will likely cost as much as €100million, even if Liverpool are hoping to try their luck with an offer of more like €80m.

Klopp could do well to invest big money in a top young midfield player to come in as a long-term replacement for the likes of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, who aren’t getting any younger.

More Stories / Latest News
Wayne Rooney names favourite in top four race after Tottenham leapfrog Arsenal
Newcastle chiefs hold meeting to discuss SEVEN summer transfer targets
Jurgen Klopp was unhappy with elements of Liverpool’s game in Benfica win

At 23, Valverde is a perfect age and looks like he could be arriving at Liverpool just as he approaches his peak years.

LFC are surely an attractive prospect for someone like Valverde, who might realistically have a better chance of winning the Champions League on Merseyside instead of the Spanish capital.

More Stories federico valverde Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.