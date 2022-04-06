Man City remain confident new contract for star player can be agreed despite Haaland factor

Phil Foden is close to signing a new deal with Manchester City, with both parties optimistic of an agreement before the end of the season.

The England international has been in talks with his club over a new deal for nearly 12 months now, according to 90min, but have not been able to finalise terms. His current deal runs out in the summer of 2024.

Manchester City remain insistent that their potential pursuit of Dortmund star Erling Haaland has nothing to do with the speed of their current negotiations or wage structure, according to the report.

City’s current top earner is Kevin De Bruyne, estimated to be earning around £400,000 a week, and the Citizens have to intention to top this figure. Despite this, Manchester City continue to search for the man to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero, and following the departure of Ferran Torres, have almost exclusively played with a false-nine, as Gabriel Jesus struggles to find form in front of goal this season.

Should Manchester City step up their pursuit of the Norwegian forward, Haaland, they will face stern negotiations, with the star demanding an estimated £25m per year (close to £500,000 a week), according to Goal. However, it has also been rumoured that the in-demand striker could lower his asking price to £20m per year, bringing his demands closer to that of the top Manchester City earner, Kevin De Bruyne.

Despite denial from the Manchester City camp that their interest in Haaland could have an effect on the contract negotiations with their current stars, the eye-watering wage bill may suggest otherwise in the coming months.

Foden is just one of a number of high-profile Manchester City players eyeing a new deal with the club, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, and Riyad Mahrez all locked in talks, all of whom would see their current deals expire next year.