Forward likes Arsenal “a lot” as he drops Premier League transfer hint

PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo has admitted he likes Arsenal ‘a lot’ as the 22-year-old forward teases a move, amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool are all said to be monitoring the Dutchman, who admitted in an interview with The Sun, “I looked up to [Thierry] Henry when I was younger because he was a tall guy who played on the wing”.

“Everybody wants to play one time in the Prem”, he added. “I don’t favour one team but I like Arsenal a lot”, he told The Sun.

Gakpo is contracted to PSV until 2026, so the Dutch outfit will be in no rush to sell the young forward. On top of this, Gakpo has been extremely prolific in front of goal this season, notching 17 goals and 15 assists in 38 games (Transfermarkt) across all competitions, and is second to only Dusan Tadic of Ajax in the Eredivisie assist table.

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool all appear well equipped in the forward areas currently, but uncertainty surrounding the future of key players such as Marcus Rashford and Mo Salah, as well as continuous fitness struggles for Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates, could see Gakpo getting his dream move sooner rather than later.

The young forward has also made only four senior appearances for the national team since making his debut in June 2021 and will no doubt be looking to cement himself firmly in the mind of Louis van Gaal for a place in the Netherlands squad heading into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and a big-money move to the Premier might do just that for the Eindhoven winger.