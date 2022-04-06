Glenn Hoddle is backing Chelsea to see of Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter finals.

Just like in last season’s semi-final, the Blues will have to see off Los Blancos to keep their Champions League dream alive.

But they face a much trickier test this time around, with Thomas Tuchel’s men arguable stagnating from the back end of last season, while Real Madrid have improved significantly.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are comfortably top of La Liga, and they have looked just as strong in the Champions League, completing a comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain in the last round.

The first leg at Stamford Bridge this evening could go a long way to deciding the tie, though, with the two sides closely matched, and with no away goals, a decisive first leg result is unlikely.

Still, over the two legs, former Blues star turned pundit Hoddle believes Chelsea will edge it.

“Strangely enough, I don’t think that Brentford result is going to hurt them too much,” he told BT Sport via The Mirror.

“If they had been right in the title race, or only a point ahead of Tottenham and Arsenal chasing fourth place, it would have been more damaging.

“When you suffer a result like that, it’s obviously a shock to the system – but it can work in your favour if you use it as motivation to put things right.

“Credit to Brentford, who played really well and underlined the strength of the Premier League, but it does give the manager an opportunity to knuckle down, assert his authority in a positive way and make sure the players deliver a response.

“They are not going to be complacent against Real Madrid, for sure, and the experienced players will all be thinking, ‘We’ve had our blip – let’s show what we’re about.’

“If Chelsea had won 5-0 at the weekend, everything’s hunky-dory. But sometimes in life, you get a shock, you get a jolt and it makes you focus again.

“As a defensive unit, to concede four goals at Stamford Bridge will have wounded their pride and I expect them to respond positively.

“Earlier this season, especially before they lost both wing-backs to injury, they were a tough nut to crack.

“If they get back to those standards I think it will be a tight quarter-final, but for me they will just get over the line.”