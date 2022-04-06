Glenn Hoddle has made some interesting comments about Karim Benzema ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel’s men face Los Blancos at Stamford Bridge this evening in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

The Blues will be hoping to repeat their semi-final success of last season when they edged Real Madrid.

But to do so, they will have to keep Benzema quiet, with the French striker enjoying another impressive campaign.

Benzema has netted to newer than 34 goals across all competitions this season, assisting a further 13.

He has often been the difference-maker for Los Blancos in their topping of La Liga, and that has been the case for a number of years.

But according to Hoddle, he is not one of the very best players in the world.

“Benzema is a strange player in a sense – his record is second to none, he’s come alive for Real Madrid since (Cristiano) Ronaldo left and he’s taken on the responsibility of being their main striker,” he told The Mirror.

“He’s had his ups and downs with the French national team and maybe he’s never one you would put in your top 10 players in the world, but at the moment Madrid are relying on him a lot for his goals and he’s coming up trumps for them.

“When I say he’s a strange player, I mean he’s not been an Mbappe or a Messi over the years – but you don’t write him off.

“You think you are keeping him quiet, but he can still be the difference. I’m still scratching my head now about how Paris Saint-Germain lost that game in the Bernabeu in the last round, and in ruth they threw the game away, but Benzema took his chances.

“A lot of players wouldn’t have had the same calmness and coolness, and that’s why he’s such a dangerous customer.”

Benzema has shown over the last two years, in particular, why he is indeed one of the bests strikers in the world, and Chelsea would do well to treat him that way over the two legs.