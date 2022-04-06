Bayern Munich agree terms for midfielder who could’ve been ideal Pogba replacement for Man Utd

Bayern Munich have agreed terms to sign Dutch wonderkid Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax in the summer, according to German outlet, BILD.

Although an agreement with the player is now in place, there remains a discrepancy in the valuation of the player between the two clubs. Bayern are offering €25m including add-ons, while Ajax deems the midfielder to be worth at least €35m.

The verbal agreement between Gravenberch and Bayern Munich all but buries Manchester United’s chances of securing the Dutchman’s signature, despite him recently being mentioned by the Sun as a possible Paul Pogba replacement.

Though the €25-35m figure may raise eyebrows, Ajax were likely keen to get a deal secured this summer before the teenager entered the final year on his contract, and had no intentions of extending his deal.

Gravenberch rose through the ranks of the highly-regarded Ajax academy, becoming the youngest ever Eredivisie player in 2018 at just 16-years old. The teenager became a priority for the German giants in recent weeks, according to Fabrizio Romano, and they wasted no time in wrapping up the deal and securing the midfielder for next season.

The deal sends a hammer blow through Old Trafford, who will now have to look elsewhere to find their long-term replacement for Paul Pogba, who will be out of contract at the end of the season.