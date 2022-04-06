Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly loves Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, but the Reds have never been involved in the Race for his signature.

The Norway international is one of the most exciting young talents in world football, and will surely be on the move to one of Europe’s biggest clubs ahead of next season, but it looks like he will not be making the move to Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano has quoted Klopp as ruling his club out of the race to sign Haaland, but added some other intriguing details, stating that the German tactician is a huge fan of the player, and that, despite his claims about the numbers being involved, the 21-year-old’s next move will not be about money…

More on this: ?? Liverpool have never been involved in Haaland race

?? Klopp loves Erling as a player, as @JanAageFjortoft reported

?? …but club strategy on new signings will be different

?? “Numbers” always mentioned around, but Haaland choice won’t depend on salary and money. https://t.co/F5lf0vSz3W — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2022

If this is the case, it’s strange to see Klopp distance himself from the Haaland transfer saga so much, with the young goal machine surely the kind of player his club should be competing for.

If LFC don’t pursue Haaland, they soon run the risk of being a little light up front, as both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are out of contract in 2023.

Meanwhile, Haaland will surely just go on to strengthen one of Liverpool’s Premier League rivals, or their rivals in the Champions League.

If money isn’t the issue here, then it’s surprising Liverpool aren’t doing all they can to sign such a talented player whom Klopp seemingly admires so much.