Hutton fears Leeds star is out for the season with injury

Alan Hutton fears Leeds upcoming star Joe Gelhardt won’t play another game this season.

Liverpool-born striker hobbled off against Crystal Palace with a leg issue and Hutton now fears his injury could keep him out for the season.

”I just think in general, the injury situation at Leeds has been a nightmare.

”When you really think about it, every week we’re talking about somebody being out.

”Let’s just hope that it is a dead leg because if you’re talking a thigh injury, he could be out for six to eight weeks. Fingers crossed it’s not.”

Leeds badly need Gelhardt services as they find themselves in a tight race for relegation battle with Burnley and Everton.

The 19-year-old has scored five goals in Premier League this season despite playing limited minutes.