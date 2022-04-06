Jurgen Klopp wanted even more goals from Liverpool after their dominant win in Lisbon.

The Reds claimed a 3-1 win over Benfica at Estadio da Luz thanks to goal from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

And they now find themselves in a commanding position ahead of next week’s second leg, returning to Anfield with a two-goal advantage.

That’s about as good an advantage as you could expect at this stage of the competition, with a semi-final spot on the line.

But Liverpool boss Klopp wanted even more goals from his side in Lisbon.

“It doesn’t tell the whole story but the most important thing is we came here for a result,” he said after the game, as cited by MailOnline.

“I didn’t expect the game being any easier but I have to say a big compliment for Benfica, they really fought for their lives – especially after we opened the door a little bit for them.

“It was clear when they scored the crowd would be back and the atmosphere would be good. Good teams tend to use that.

“The game was slightly more open then we wished but in the end we scored and I think everyone in the room would agree we could have scored more goals and should have.

“We would have wished we didn’t give them the opportunity to come back in the game.

“It was an away game in the Champions League quarter-final and if that was easy something would be wrong with the competition.”

MORE: Mane surpasses Messi in Champions League

Benfica have already produced shocks in this season’s Champions League, but Liverpool will surely be very confident of progressing from this point.

Playing at home in the second leg, a two-goal advantage should be enough to see them through. providing they put on a better showing than they managed in their second leg against Inter Milan in the last round.