Manchester United may reportedly have been given a major transfer boost as Tottenham striker Harry Kane is said to be curious to listen to their proposal.

According to The Athletic, Kane is wanted by the Red Devils this summer, and the player himself would be curious to hear them out, in a potentially worrying development for Spurs.

Still, the report goes on to explain that it seems ‘fantastical’ to consider that Tottenham would listen to any offers for their star player, as it would send the wrong signal to manager Antonio Conte.

Man Utd won’t be bothered about any of that, though, and must surely be ruthless here if they are to recruit the world class talent they need in order to get back to where they want to be.

Kane is having another outstanding season, scoring 22 goals in all competitions so far, and establishing himself as a world class playmaker as well, adding a great range of passing to his game.

It’s clear that the England international could have a tremendous impact at Old Trafford, giving United a superb replacement for the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kane is yet to win any trophies in his career so far, so it makes sense that he’s keen to talk with United, even if they’re not the force they once were.

MUFC are about to make it five years without any silverware, but Spurs are on an even longer dry spell, having failed to win anything since the League Cup in 2008.