Leeds United prepare to hold talks this week over striker transfer

Leeds United are reportedly set to hold talks this week over a summer transfer window move for a new striker.

The Yorkshire outfit will want to rebuild under new manager Jesse Marsch, who recently replaced Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

Leeds finished 9th in the Premier League last season, but it’s been more difficult for them this term as they’ve flirted with relegation at points.

It now seems vital for Leeds to make changes to their squad to freshen things up this summer, and the Daily Mail claim that a new striker is high on their list of priorities.

LUFC could do with an upgrade on Patrick Bamford after the goals have dried up for him of late, while there’s also a doubt over Raphinha’s long-term future at the club.

The Mail’s report doesn’t name any specific names, but Leeds will surely explore a number of options before making a final decision.