Liverpool interested in La Liga star as replacement for Sadio Mane

Liverpool are interested in Dutchman Arnaut Danjuma, but are unlikely to make a move for him this summer.

Danjuma, currently play for Villareal, moved to Spain after impressing at English club Bournemouth. After pushing on for Villareal in the league and in Europe, he’s attracting the interest of multiple clubs.

According to GOAL, Liverpool are interested in the 25-year-old, and could look to sign him if they fail to agree new terms with Sadio Mane.

Mane’s contract is due to expire in June 2023, and a new deal is yet to be agreed. Liverpool officials may be focusing on a new deal for Mohamed Salah, who’s contract also expires next year.

Danjuma’s versatility could be an attraction to Jurgen Klopp, with the Dutch winger able to play in multiple positions.

This season, Danjuma has played wide left, as well as through the middle as a striker. He has managed 13 goals in 28 games in all competitions so far this season.

Danjuma has recently revealed he misses the Premier League, in an interview with 90min.

Newcastle and West Ham are also interested in the winger, according to TEAMtalk, so will be pleased to hear the news he misses England.