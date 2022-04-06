Liverpool interested in La Liga star as replacement for Sadio Mane

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Liverpool are interested in Dutchman Arnaut Danjuma, but are unlikely to make a move for him this summer.

Danjuma, currently play for Villareal, moved to Spain after impressing at English club Bournemouth.  After pushing on for Villareal in the league and in Europe, he’s attracting the interest of multiple clubs.

According to GOAL, Liverpool are interested in the 25-year-old, and could look to sign him if they fail to agree new terms with Sadio Mane.

Mane’s contract is due to expire in June 2023, and a new deal is yet to be agreed. Liverpool officials may be focusing on a new deal for Mohamed Salah, who’s contract also expires next year.

Arnaut Danjuma is a target for Liverpool

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Tuchel’s decision to start Havertz vindicated as striker nods Chelsea level vs. Real Madrid
(Video) Karim Benzema nets quick-fire brace of headers vs. Chelsea
(Video) Real Madrid attacker hits Chelsea crossbar following delicious Benzema backheel

Danjuma’s versatility could be an attraction to Jurgen Klopp, with the Dutch winger able to play in multiple positions.

This season, Danjuma has played wide left, as well as through the middle as a striker. He has managed 13 goals in 28 games in all competitions so far this season.

Danjuma has recently revealed he misses the Premier League, in an interview with 90min.

Newcastle and West Ham are also interested in the winger, according to TEAMtalk, so will be pleased to hear the news he misses England.

More Stories Arnaut Danjuma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.