Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is having a great season and consequently has been linked with a big summer transfer.

One of the sides rumoured to be interested in signing the highly-rated Uruguayan is Liverpool (Football Insider).

Jurgen Klopp was able to take a close look at the number nine during Tuesday night’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Benfica.

Although the Reds ran out deserving 3-1 winners, thanks to goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz, their Portuguese opponents did pull one back after Nunez poked home a close-range effort just after halftime.

Clearly his side’s best performer on the night, when it comes to the 22-year-old’s links to Anfield, he certainly did his cause no harm.

Weighing in on the Premier League giants, as well as assessing his side’s chances in the game’s return leg next week, Nunez, who spoke to reporters last night (as quoted by The Boot Room), said: “Liverpool are a great team, but we are not afraid of them. We will work to get a good result in the second leg. I’m not happy that I scored, what I want here is to win titles, not score goals. I go home sad.

“Yes, we wanted more, but it was not possible. We are confident, this was demonstrated in the second half.”

Since joining Benfica from Spanish side UD Almeria in 2020, Nunez, who has three years left on his deal, has featured in 79 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to an impressive 57 goals along the way.