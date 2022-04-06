Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Benfica in last night’s Champions League quarter-final first leg was not only the first step in a massive two weeks for the club but it also set the Merseyside outfit a brand new record.

The Reds secured a big advantage in their tie with the Portuguese outfit to take to Anfield next week, thanks to goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

The win in Portugal means that the Reds have now won eight consecutive away matches in all competitions for the first time in their history, which is a huge deal considering how Klopp’s side used to struggle so much away from home in Europe.

8 – @LFC have won eight consecutive away matches in all competitions for the first time in their history. Powerhouse. pic.twitter.com/XNIQ1Xh3fe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 5, 2022

For example, the year Liverpool won the competition back in 2019, the Reds lost all of their away matches in the group stages and lost away to Barcelona in the semi-finals.

Although that team was probably the most entertaining since Klopp arrived, the team has evolved even further both mentality and tactically, and also in terms of squad depth.

Any stat with the words ‘first time in their history’ is always going to be special, now can they win an unprecedented quadruple and attach the same words to it.