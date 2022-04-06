Manchester United have consulted former players over next manager

Manchester United have reportedly consulted some of their former players as they search for a new manager ahead of next season.

The Red Devils currently have Ralf Rangnick in place as interim manager until the summer, but will want to have a new permanent appointment in place for the 2022/23 campaign.

According to The National, it’s now down to two main candidates in Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino, with Man Utd consulting some of their former stars as part of the recruitment process, though no specific names are mentioned.

Ten Hag has impressed at Ajax, but one imagines there might be a tendency for former players to suggest the more experienced and proven option in Pochettino.

Erik ten Hag could be set for the Manchester United job
Mauricio Pochettino is another candidate to take over at Man Utd
This was the view recently put forward by former United midfielder Nicky Butt, who talked up Pochettino in an interview with FourFourTwo, though of course other former players might think differently.

On United’s search for a new manager, Butt said: “I’d go all-out to get Mauricio Pochettino as manager. He’s proven in the Premier League, he’s young and enthusiastic, his style of play would suit United and his backroom staff seem switched on.

“I met him a couple of times at Spurs’ training ground and had lunch. You’d want to play for him.”

