Manchester United fans will not enjoy hearing that left-back Alex Telles has former club Porto in the back of his mind.

The Brazilian attacking full-back joined the Red Devils less than two years ago and since then has been forced to play a bit-part role.

Perhaps his lack of playing time is what has inspired him to admit he still thinks about the possibility of returning to Portugal.

MORE: (Video) Karim Benzema’s hat-trick vs. Chelsea sees him join exclusive UCL club

Discussing his future recently on Brazilian podcast ‘Wibcast‘ (as quoted by OJogo), the South American said: “FC Porto is a love story, it was the club I most identified with, it was four years there.

“I identified with the city and made many friends, it has a special place in my heart. Besides, my best career numbers were there, what made me come to Manchester United was what I did for FC Porto.

“I was very well received. I am eternally grateful to the club and of course one day I think about going back there and continuing this cycle. It was a very happy period of my life.”

With United reportedly on the verge of confirming Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as their new permanent boss (ESPN), it could very well be that Telles is predicting to fall even further down the side’s pecking order.

Teammate and fellow left-back Luke Shaw, who hasn’t had the best of season, won’t feel safe either.

Seemingly a long way short of the form he displayed last campaign, including for England during last summer’s delayed Euros 2020, Shaw, as well as Telles, could find himself facing an uncertain future, especially if the club’s next manager is preparing to wield the axe.

Since arriving at Old Trafford during the summer of 2020, 29-year-old Telles has gone on to feature in 43 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 7 goals along the way.