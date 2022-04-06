Man United ready to hand young midfielder first-team chance

Manchester United are preparing for life without Paul Pogba and one player who could benefit most from the Frenchman’s impending exit is on-loan midfielder, James Garner.

That’s according to a recent report from The Telegraph, who claims Garner is in line to be prompted to the club’s senior first-team at the end of the season.

Currently, on loan with Championship side Nottingham Forest, this campaign has seen the young Englishman impress massively.

Although only with Forest on a temporary basis, Garner’s performances have seen him become a fan-favourite at the City Ground.

Since his move last summer, the 21-year-old has featured in 57 matches, across all competitions and is head and shoulders above much of his second-tier opponents.

Set to be rewarded for his fine displays, the Red Devils are believed to hand the young midfielder a chance to continue his development with the club’s first team.

Speaking earlier this year about what next season could have in store for Garner, as well as some of their other young talents, technical director Darren Fletcher, as quoted by MEN, said: “Hopefully we’ll see players like Brandon Williams, Teden Mengi, Jimmy Garner, Ethan Laird, Tahith Chong, and Amad Diallo reap the benefits of that.

“All of them are doing really well on loan and we’re excited to bring them back in pre-season to see how they fare with our first-team players.”

Garner has been on United’s books since he signed up to their youth academy in 2009 and although he made his first-team debut at the end of 2018, next season has the potential to see the youngster really kick on as he looks to fill the massive void left by Pogba’s impending departure.