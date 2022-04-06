Talks this week: Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United future thrown into major doubt

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick faces an increasingly uncertain future at the club as he’s set to be approached over a role with the Austrian national team.

The German tactician is in place at Old Trafford until the end of the season, when a new permanent manager will take over ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Rangnick had then been expected to move into an administrative role with Man Utd, though it may now be that he’ll get another tempting offer.

According to Kurier, Rangnick is set to be approached by the Austrian national team, with a meeting in Manchester planned for Friday.

It will be interesting to see what the response will be from United fans on this, with Rangnick not exactly doing the most convincing job as interim manager.

His future role with MUFC would undoubtedly be different, but there are still questions to be asked about whether someone with his experience would really merit having so much influence at such a big club.