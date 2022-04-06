Man Utd dealt fresh transfer blow as target closes in on new contract agreement

Manchester United have suffered a transfer blow as we approach the summer window.

In recent weeks, the Red Devils have been linked with a move for Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan is set to be out of contract in 2023, and after he rejected an initial offer from Barca, transfer rumours were sparked.

United. who could do with another centre-back, were linked and reportedly interested in a move.

But it now seems as though a deal is off the table, and that’s because Barca appear to have struck a deal with Araujo.

According to Sport via Football Espana, Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany met with Araujo’s agent yesterday and the two parties are now confident of reaching a ‘total agreement’.

The report claims the duration of the contract is still to be agreed, but no further issues are expected, and that could be the end of this particular rumour.

United will have to turn their attention elsewhere this summer.

