Manchester United are considering bringing Rene Meulensteen back to the club, after he was a coach under Sir Alex Ferguson from 2007 to 2013.

This comes after the news that Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with manager Erik ten Hag, as reported by ESPN (via Caught Offside).

The report continues to say how Meulensteen is being considered by the club to become Ten Hag’s assistant after he enjoyed plenty of success during his spell at the club.

Meulensteen was first-team coach at United under Ferguson and helped contribute to three Premier League titles and a Champions League during his time at the club.

When David Moyes took over from Ferguson, Meulensteen left the club and has since been around Europe at multiple different teams, before ending up as assistant manager of the Australian national team.

Before taking up a first-team coaching position at Manchester United, the 58-year-old spent 5 years in the reserves and youth setup of the club.

In total he spent around 11 years in Manchester, so he’s familiar with the culture at Old Trafford and knows what it takes to bring success to the club.

Many pundits have called for former players to join the coaching staff at the club, and a former coach who has spent many successful years at United could be a smart move.