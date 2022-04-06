Manchester United finally set to appoint permanent manager

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of officially confirming Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager.

That’s according to a recent report from ESPN, who claims the Red Devils have decided that ten Hag is the right man to lead the club forward.

Although Paris-Saint Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino was also considered a strong candidate, given his commitment to the French giants, it has been hard for United to lure the former Spurs boss back to England.

Ten Hag has impressed massively during his five years in Amsterdam, guiding Ajax to two league titles, as well as a famous Champions League semi-final in 2019.

Looking to put what has been a dire decade behind them, United’s hierarchy will know that their next appointment has to be the right one.

Currently sitting outside of the Premier League’s top four, unless a major turnaround happens in their eight remaining games, the Red Devils will likely spend next season in the Europa League, if not outside of Europe altogether.

Should the club announce the Dutchman’s appointment, he will know that his first major task will be to shake the squad up ahead of next season.

What that may mean for the likes of Marcus Rashford, who has spent the majority of the second half of this season on his side’s bench, fans only know – but one thing is for sure when it comes to top European managers, ten Hag is well up there with the best.