Manchester United are having doubts over hiring Erik ten Hag after recent interviews with the Dutch manager.

Ten Hag was one of the first managers to be interviewed by Manchester United, but it’s not looking like the club are overly convinced by the 52-year-old.

According to a source from The Independent, Ten Hag has “not blown people away” during the interview process, and they are reportedly concerned by his character, as they didn’t see him as very charismatic.

Ten Hag named multiple Ajax players as potential signings to bring with him to the club. This has also cast doubts in the minds of officials at Old Trafford, with the likes of Donny van de Beek and Memphis Depay failing to live up to expectations at the club, after coming from the same league.

The doubts at Manchester United seem to be that no manager is yet to fully convince them they are the right man for the job. This is understandable, due to some of the choices they’ve made in recent years.

With the likes of David Moyes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failing to steer the club in the right direction, since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, United are potentially being a little more thorough in their interview process.

The board will be wanting to avoid another manager who isn’t going to bring success back to the club. Since Ferguson departed, United are yet to find a manager to even nearly replicate what he did at the Manchester club.