Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira.

Vieira has become a regular in the Porto side, managing 17 goals and assists in 22 league games. Despite being only 21-years-old, Vieira is a key figure for Porto, who currently sit six points clear at the top of the table.

According to Record (via Sport Witness), Manchester United have been impressed when scouting Vieira this season. The club most recently watched him during Porto’s 3-1 victory over Santa Clara, where Vieira scored twice and won man of the match.

Vieira usually operates as an attacking midfielder, so could provide United cover for Bruno Fernandes. Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are both set to leave the club in the summer, with their contracts expiring.

This leaves very little cover in this area, so Vieira could be a smart signing for the Manchester club.

The young midfielder will have to consider the fact he’s likely to receive a lot less game time than he would if he stayed in Portugal, but a move to the Premier League is often seen as the pinnacle for many players around Europe.