Manchester United ready to cash in on unsettled star for €60million

Marcus Rashford’s Manchester United career could be coming to an end and his departure is already being worked on according to Todo Fichajes.

The Man United forward is having a terrible season since returning from shoulder surgery in October and his career is being affected by his stagnation at his boyhood club. Therefore, both the United board and the player himself understand that the best thing for all parties is to separate their paths.

The 24-year-old has five goals and two assists to his name across 20 Premier League games this season and seems to be paying the price of having his development stalled whilst being managed by a novice in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford’s contract expires in 2023 and a renewal has not been discussed as of right now, so United would be willing to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for nothing next year. According to Todo Fichajes, €60million is what it would take for the Manchester club to allow him to leave.

Rashford has the option to continue his Premier League career, but an offer from abroad is preferred by the striker, with PSG said to be in the lead. Should Kylian Mbappe leave in the summer, it is likely that the Parisian club could replace him with the 24-year-old.

When speaking to CaughtOffside about Rashford being benched against Leicester, former Man United player Luke Chadwick stated about his future:

“It is quite concerning that Rashford didn’t start, because about 12-18 months ago you’d never have expected that, particularly with players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani both out injured. This looked like an opportunity for him, but it is a concern in terms of Rashford’s future.”

This is not how it was supposed to go for the boyhood Manchester United fan, who burst onto to scene under Louis Van Gaal.