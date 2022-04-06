Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly already negotiating a deal to join American side Inter Miami, owned by David Beckham.

Ronaldo was brought in by Manchester United to help them push for trophies after their success has dried up in recent years. Now, in April, United are out of all competitions and face a battle to even finish in the top four.

According to journalist Stefano Benzi, speaking to CMIT TV (via TEAMtalk), negotiations are underway between Ronaldo and Inter Miami, and Manchester United won’t stand in the way of the Portuguese star.

“From my American correspondence, I learned that there’s already the replacement of Gonzalo Higuain who could be none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. There’s an important possibility of going to Miami with David Beckham, who has preferential channels with Manchester United. The Americans who manage the Red Devils would gladly get rid of Ronaldo’s salary,” said Benzi.

Ronaldo is reportedly earning over £26.5m a year at Manchester United, more than any other player in the Premier League, according to Spotrac.

Getting Ronaldo off the wage bill could give United the option of signing multiple targets, with the 37-year-old earning more than £500,000 a week, which could easily cover the wages of three high-profile players.

If United can replace Ronaldo with an adequate striker, whilst still having room left in the wage budget to bring in improvements in other weak positions in the squad, it could be a lot more efficient than spending all the money on one player.