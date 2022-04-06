The Netherlands have already decided on their next coach amid the upcoming departure of Louis van Gaal.

Van Gaal has been in charge of the Netherlands – in his third spell – since 2021 but will step down after the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup in December.

The former Manchester United boss revealed last week that he is battling prostate cancer, and he will step aside after the winter trip to Qatar to focus on his health, retiring from the game.

The Netherlands have wasted no time in finding a replacement, already confirming that former Barcelona and Everton boss Ronald Koeman will take over at the end of the year.

Koeman spent around two years in charge of the Dutch national team between 2018 and 2020, racking up a 55% win percentage.

He then left for what turned out to be a rather unsuccessful spell at Barcelona, and he has been out of the job since being sacked towards the end of last year.

He will now begin preparations to take over the Netherlands side for a second time, with his contract beginning after the conclusion of the nation’s efforts at the 2022 World Cup, when they will face Qatar, Ecuador and Senegal in the group stage.