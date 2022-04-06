Newcastle need to pay just £4.5m more than Borussia Dortmund to secure the signature of Nico Schlotterbeck.

Dortmund only want to pay £16.5m for the defender, but Freiburg value him at around £21m, according to Sky Germany.

Newcastle could swoop in for the 22-year-old, if they are willing to pay the £21m required. According to 90min, the North East club attempted to bring him to St James Park in January and could try again in the summer.

The Freiburg defender’s contract expires in 2023, so his transfer valuation is decreasing, with Newcastle having reportedly offered £40m in January.