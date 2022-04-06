Newcastle United fans vote on which players to keep, sell and loan

Newcastle United fans were recently asked to vote on which players should be sold, loaned out and retained.

The Chronicle ran an extensive poll that saw Magpies’ fans cast their vote on the futures of their first-team squad.

Surprisingly, the overall consensus is that captain Jamaal Lascelles should be sold with more than two-thirds of fans opting to bin the commanding Englishman.

Elsewhere, defender Paul Dummett caused a divide with almost half of the fans wanting to keep hold of him and the other half preferring for him to move on.

Recent arrivals Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier are still wanted by the Toon but unfortunately for the likes of Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth, Ciaran Clark and surprisingly, fellow January signing Chris Wood – the same cannot be said.

See the outlet’s full results below:

Martin Dubravka

Keep: 92.7%

Sell: 7.1%

Loan: 0.2%

Karl Darlow

Keep: 16.9%

Sell: 74.9%

Loan: 8.2%

Mark Gillespie

Keep: 13.8%

Sell: 75.7%

Loan: 10.5%

Freddie Woodman

Keep: 27.5%

Sell: 38.8%

Loan: 33.7%

Paul Dummett

Keep: 48.3%

Sell: 48.6%

Loan: 3.2%

Fabian Schar

Keep: 97.1%

Sell: 2.3%

Loan: 0.6%

Jamaal Lascelles

Keep: 27.5%

Sell: 69.8%

Loan: 2.7%

Emil Krafth

Keep: 19.3%

Sell: 76.9%

Loan: 3.7%

Matt Ritchie

Keep: 12.1%

Sell: 84.8%

Loan: 3.1%

Kieran Trippier

Keep: 99.7%

Sell: 0.1%

Loan: 0.1%

Federico Fernandez

Keep: 44.9%

Sell: 53.1%

Loan: 3%

Javier Manquillo

Keep: 73.4%

Sell: 23.4%

Loan: 3.1%

Dan Burn

Keep: 99%

Sell: 0.4%

Loan: 0.6%

Kelland Watts

Keep: 22.9%

Sell: 12.9%

Loan: 64.1%

Ciaran Clark

Keep: 0.4%

Sell: 97.9%

Loan: 1.5%

Jamal Lewis

Keep: 22.2%

Sell: 53.5%

Loan: 24.3%

Joelinton

Keep: 98.8%

Sell: 1%

Loan: 0.2%

Jonjo Shelvey

Keep: 74%

Sell: 24.8%

Loan: 1.2%

Sean Longstaff

Keep: 41.5%

Sell: 40.5%

Loan: 18%

Bruno Guimaraes

Keep: 99.3%

Sell: 0.2%

Loan: 0.5%

Jeff Hendrick

Keep: 1.3%

Sell: 97%

Loan: 1.7%

Matty Longstaff

Keep: 8.6%

Sell: 46.8%

Loan: 44.6%

Isaac Hayden

Keep: 32.8%

Sell: 61.3%

Loan: 5.9%

Callum Wilson

Keep: 90.9%

Sell: 8.6%

Loan: 0.5%

Chris Wood

Keep: 25.6%

Sell: 71.8%

Loan: 2.7%

Ryan Fraser

Keep: 94.2%

Sell: 4.9%

Loan: 0.9%

Jacob Murphy

Keep: 52.7%

Sell: 37.2%

Loan: 10.1%

Miguel Almiron

Keep: 12.6%

Sell: 84%

Loan: 3.4%

Joe Willock

Keep: 96.4%

Sell: 2.5%

Loan: 1.1%

Dwight Gayle

Keep: 1.4%

Sell: 97.2%

Loan: 1.4%

Elliot Anderson

Keep: 44.5%

Sell: 6.2%

Loan: 49.3%

Allan Saint-Maximin

Keep: 92.1%

Sell: 7.1%

Loan: 0.8%