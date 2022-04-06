Newcastle United fans vote on which players to keep, sell and loan

Newcastle United fans were recently asked to vote on which players should be sold, loaned out and retained.
The Chronicle ran an extensive poll that saw Magpies’ fans cast their vote on the futures of their first-team squad.
Surprisingly, the overall consensus is that captain Jamaal Lascelles should be sold with more than two-thirds of fans opting to bin the commanding Englishman.
Elsewhere, defender Paul Dummett caused a divide with almost half of the fans wanting to keep hold of him and the other half preferring for him to move on.
Recent arrivals Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier are still wanted by the Toon but unfortunately for the likes of Karl Darlow, Emil Krafth, Ciaran Clark and surprisingly, fellow January signing Chris Wood – the same cannot be said.
See the outlet’s full results below:
Martin Dubravka
Keep: 92.7%
Sell: 7.1%
Loan: 0.2%
Karl Darlow
Keep: 16.9%
Sell: 74.9%
Loan: 8.2%
Mark Gillespie
Keep: 13.8%
Sell: 75.7%
Loan: 10.5%
Freddie Woodman
Keep: 27.5%
Sell: 38.8%
Loan: 33.7%
Paul Dummett
Keep: 48.3%
Sell: 48.6%
Loan: 3.2%
Fabian Schar
Keep: 97.1%
Sell: 2.3%
Loan: 0.6%
Jamaal Lascelles
Keep: 27.5%
Sell: 69.8%
Loan: 2.7%
Emil Krafth
Keep: 19.3%
Sell: 76.9%
Loan: 3.7%
Matt Ritchie
Keep: 12.1%
Sell: 84.8%
Loan: 3.1%
Kieran Trippier
Keep: 99.7%
Sell: 0.1%
Loan: 0.1%
Federico Fernandez
Keep: 44.9%
Sell: 53.1%
Loan: 3%
Javier Manquillo
Keep: 73.4%
Sell: 23.4%
Loan: 3.1%
Dan Burn
Keep: 99%
Sell: 0.4%
Loan: 0.6%
Kelland Watts
Keep: 22.9%
Sell: 12.9%
Loan: 64.1%
Ciaran Clark
Keep: 0.4%
Sell: 97.9%
Loan: 1.5%
Jamal Lewis
Keep: 22.2%
Sell: 53.5%
Loan: 24.3%
Joelinton
Keep: 98.8%
Sell: 1%
Loan: 0.2%
Jonjo Shelvey
Keep: 74%
Sell: 24.8%
Loan: 1.2%
Sean Longstaff
Keep: 41.5%
Sell: 40.5%
Loan: 18%
Bruno Guimaraes
Keep: 99.3%
Sell: 0.2%
Loan: 0.5%
Jeff Hendrick
Keep: 1.3%
Sell: 97%
Loan: 1.7%
Matty Longstaff
Keep: 8.6%
Sell: 46.8%
Loan: 44.6%
Isaac Hayden
Keep: 32.8%
Sell: 61.3%
Loan: 5.9%
Callum Wilson
Keep: 90.9%
Sell: 8.6%
Loan: 0.5%
Chris Wood
Keep: 25.6%
Sell: 71.8%
Loan: 2.7%
Ryan Fraser
Keep: 94.2%
Sell: 4.9%
Loan: 0.9%
Jacob Murphy
Keep: 52.7%
Sell: 37.2%
Loan: 10.1%
Miguel Almiron
Keep: 12.6%
Sell: 84%
Loan: 3.4%
Joe Willock
Keep: 96.4%
Sell: 2.5%
Loan: 1.1%
Dwight Gayle
Keep: 1.4%
Sell: 97.2%
Loan: 1.4%
Elliot Anderson
Keep: 44.5%
Sell: 6.2%
Loan: 49.3%
Allan Saint-Maximin
Keep: 92.1%
Sell: 7.1%
Loan: 0.8%