Newcastle United planning swoop for unsettled West Ham star

Newcastle are said to be interested in signing West Ham United full-back Ben Johnson in the upcoming summer transfer window.

That’s according to West Ham insiders Claret and Hugh who report that Newcastle are closely monitoring the 22-year-old’s current contract situation with the Hammers.

Newcastle will be looking to add to their full-backs in the upcoming window and the versatility of Johnson, who can play on either side, would be an attraction for Eddie Howe.

The Magpies already signed Kieran Trippier for the right-back slot in January and current left-back Matt Targett is only on loan until the end of the season, so it might be possible that Johnson takes that slot.

The 22-year-old is having his breakthrough season for the Hammers this campaign and has been impressive at times throughout, racking up a total of 26 appearances for the London club so far.

The full-back does have stiff competition in Aaron Cresswell and Vladimír Coufal, and it could be a good move to search for more regular playing time away from the London Stadium.