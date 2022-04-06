Newcastle United have reportedly been holding talks over their top transfer targets for the summer.

Amanda Staveley has met with the club’s Saudi investors to set out the plans for the summer, after bringing in some exciting big names such as Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes in January.

According to the Daily Mirror, Newcastle now have around seven top targets in mind to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of next season.

Howe himself is keen to raid his old club Bournemouth for Lloyd Kelly, while established Premier League players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yves Bissouma and Kalvin Phillips are also on the Magpies’ agenda.

Newcastle could also try to bring in a new goalkeeper, with Manchester United’s Dean Henderson thought to be one of the names they’re considering.

NUFC could also join big clubs in the race to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.