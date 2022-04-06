Newcastle chiefs hold meeting to discuss SEVEN summer transfer targets

Brighton and Hove Albion Everton FC
Posted by

Newcastle United have reportedly been holding talks over their top transfer targets for the summer.

Amanda Staveley has met with the club’s Saudi investors to set out the plans for the summer, after bringing in some exciting big names such as Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes in January.

According to the Daily Mirror, Newcastle now have around seven top targets in mind to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of next season.

Howe himself is keen to raid his old club Bournemouth for Lloyd Kelly, while established Premier League players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yves Bissouma and Kalvin Phillips are also on the Magpies’ agenda.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin in action for England
More Stories / Latest News
Everton boss Lampard blasts “short-straw” fixture schedule ahead of Burnley clash
Talks this week: Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United future thrown into major doubt
Video: Liverpool’s Fabinho has embarrassing moment to forget during Benfica clash

Newcastle could also try to bring in a new goalkeeper, with Manchester United’s  Dean Henderson thought to be one of the names they’re considering.

NUFC could also join big clubs in the race to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

More Stories Darwin Nunez Dean Henderson Dominic Calvert-Lewin Eddie Howe Kalvin Phillips Lloyd Kelly Yves Bissouma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.