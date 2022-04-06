West Ham United have registered their interest in signing wantaway Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah in order to bolster their attacking line which has been short of options all season.

This is according to Football Insider, who reports that the club are keen on Nketiah and have asked to be kept informed on developments about his situation after he made up his mind to leave.

The 22-year-old has rejected multiple contract offers from the Gunners ahead of his deal expiring this summer and seems adamant that he wants to leave after failing to break into the Gunners’ starting 11 in recent years.

The 22-year-old has played only 50 times for Arsenal since making his senior debut in 2017 and has scored five goals for the London club this season, which have all come in the League Cup.

The youngster also had a loan spell at Leeds United in the Championship during the 2019/20 promotion campaign but failed to find his goalscoring touch there as well, with only three league goals.

Should West Ham go down the road of singing the English striker, it would not be a free transfer, as Nketiah is aged under 24 and Arsenal would be due a hefty compensation sum of multi-millions for development costs.

The Irons are very short up front and have no proper backup for Michail Antonio, who could also do with the competition for Nketiah.

Football Insider also reported that the Hammers narrowed their pursuit of a striker down to Ben Brereton Diaz and Armando Broja when they were trying to add to the position in January.

It seems that now they have focused away from that pair and towards the London boy.