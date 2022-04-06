Kelechi Nwakali has released an official statement that details some horrific treatment from Spanish second division side Huesca’s sporting director Ruben Garcia.

Huesca terminated the contract of Nwakali after the player left the club to go and play for Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations in January according to GOAL and the 23-year-old’s statement was responding to that event.

The Aragon team confirmed in a statement on their website that they have parted ways with the former Nigeria U17 captain but could not divulge the reason behind the decision and now the player himself has taken to social media to reveal all.

The official statement can be seen below in full.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT / COMUNICADO OFICIAL pic.twitter.com/6ESQzntBqw — Nwakali25 (@nwakali25) April 6, 2022

To sum it up in short, the Nigerian international claimed that: the sporting director put pressure on him not to go to AFCON, abused him for months into signing a new contract, paid him late on numerous occasions, refused to give him the wages to help his sick mother, threatened to not pay the player if he did not leave in January, and then banned him from the club’s training facilities, whilst still owing the player his wages.

Nwakali played for Arsenal between the years 2016 and 2019 but never got a game for the Gunners. The Nigerian international went from there to Huesca and has been a part of the club for the last three years.

These claims are horrific if true and no player should have to suffer such abuse for simply wanting to represent his/her country. The 23-year-old is now a free agent and let’s hope the midfielder can find a club that appreciates his talent. This should not happen to any player and Huesca should be punished accordingly.